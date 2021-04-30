Index Of Core Industries Contracts 7% In FY21

The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade released Index of Eight Core Industries for the Month of March, 2021. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 143.1 in March, 2021, which increased by 6.8% (provisional) as compared to the Index of March, 2020. However, its cumulative growth during April to March, 2020-21 has been (-) 7.0%. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for December 2020 is revised to 0.4% from its provisional level (-) 1.3%.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries:

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) declined by 21.9 per cent in March, 2021 over March, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 4.8 per cent during April to March, 2020-21 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 3.1 per cent in March, 2021 over March, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 5.2 per cent during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas - The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 12.3 per cent in March, 2021 over March, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 8.2 per cent during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 0.7 per cent in March, 2021 over March, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 11.2 per cent during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 5.0 per cent in March, 2021 over March, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 1.8 per cent during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 23.0 per cent in March, 2021 over March, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 9.5 per cent during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 32.5 per cent in March, 2021 over March, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 11.9 per cent during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 21.6 per cent in March, 2021 over March, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 0.6 per cent during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

