Indian Banking Sector Needs To Become Technology Enabled

-
ALSO READ
Intellect Design Arena gains after Burgan Bank deploys iGTB banking platform
RBL Bank, ICICI Prudential Life announce bancassurance partnership
Concentra Bank selects Intellect's cloud-native digital banking platform
Intellect Design deploys iGTB's DTB Suite for Hanoi-headquarted Vietcombank
RBI Undertook An Array Of Policy Measures To Mitigate Effects Of COVID-19: Report
-
There is a greater need for Indian banking sector to become technology enabled and develop tools like APIs (Application Programming Interface) to compete with fintech companies in the credit business, former finance secretary, S. C.
Garg said in an ASSOCHAM e-summit yesterday. In his inaugural address in an ASSOCHAM National E-Summit & Awards - Banking and Financial Lending Companies, Garg stated that banking in the digital era will have to fintechalise and public sector banks need to be generally readying themselves for the new age banking as it would improve performance and strengthen their finances. Garg also said that banks need to be able to match efficiency and service of the fintech companies in the retail loans as well.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU