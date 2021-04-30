Indian Banking Sector Needs To Become Technology Enabled

There is a greater need for Indian banking sector to become technology enabled and develop tools like APIs (Application Programming Interface) to compete with fintech companies in the credit business, former finance secretary, S. C.

Garg said in an ASSOCHAM e-summit yesterday. In his inaugural address in an ASSOCHAM National E-Summit & Awards - Banking and Financial Lending Companies, Garg stated that banking in the digital era will have to fintechalise and public sector banks need to be generally readying themselves for the new age banking as it would improve performance and strengthen their finances. Garg also said that banks need to be able to match efficiency and service of the fintech companies in the retail loans as well.

