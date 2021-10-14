GTPL Hathway slips after Q2 PAT drops nearly 5% YoY

-
GTPL Hathway fell 2.47% to Rs 294 after the company reported 4.5% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.08 crore on a 3.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 595.94 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
On the segmental front, Cable TV Business revenue was Rs 471.87 crore (up 9.7% YoY), revenue from Internet Services was Rs 100.60 crore (up 49.9% YoY) and that from EPC Projects was Rs 23.46 crore (down 70% YoY) during the period under review.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 66.21 crore, down by 5.1% from Rs 69.57 crore in Q2 FY21.
Anirudhsinh Jadeja, managing director, GTPL Hathway said, The company added 1,00,000 net broadband subscribers in H1 FY22. The balance sheet remains strong owing to 'net debt free' status leading to impressive ROCE and ROE of 33% and 20%, respectively as on 30th September, 2021.
GTPL Hathway provides digital cable TV, analog cable and broadband internet services in Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra.
