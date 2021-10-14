Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 182.56 points or 0.69% at 26441.33 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 3.02%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.8%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.5%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.41%),MRF Ltd (down 0.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.56%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.46%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.31%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.31%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.26%).

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.55%), Escorts Ltd (up 0.34%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.16%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 423.14 or 0.7% at 61160.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 140.35 points or 0.77% at 18302.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 164.41 points or 0.55% at 29919.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.25 points or 0.54% at 9299.88.

On BSE,1674 shares were trading in green, 1599 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

