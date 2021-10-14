Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 1.22 points or 0.07% at 1764.31 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.91%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.89%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.16%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 0.94%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.88%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.55%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 5%), HFCL Ltd (up 4.98%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.96%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 423.14 or 0.7% at 61160.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 140.35 points or 0.77% at 18302.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 164.41 points or 0.55% at 29919.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.25 points or 0.54% at 9299.88.

On BSE,1674 shares were trading in green, 1599 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

