Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 44.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Containers declined 44.41% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.85% to Rs 25.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.9937.0513.6615.523.175.032.794.581.993.58

