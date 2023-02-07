JUST IN
Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 44.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.85% to Rs 25.99 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers declined 44.41% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.85% to Rs 25.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.9937.05 -30 OPM %13.6615.52 -PBDT3.175.03 -37 PBT2.794.58 -39 NP1.993.58 -44

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:35 IST

