Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 44.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.85% to Rs 25.99 croreNet profit of Gujarat Containers declined 44.41% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.85% to Rs 25.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.9937.05 -30 OPM %13.6615.52 -PBDT3.175.03 -37 PBT2.794.58 -39 NP1.993.58 -44
