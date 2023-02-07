Amar Vanijya reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore

Amar Vanijya reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.110.0863.6450.00000000

