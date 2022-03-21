Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 262.96 points or 1.08% at 24529.5 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 13%), TTK Healthcare Ltd (up 10.35%),Wockhardt Ltd (up 8.83%),Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (up 7.47%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 5.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 5.02%), Granules India Ltd (up 3.24%), Kopran Ltd (up 3.07%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 3.07%), and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.97%).

On the other hand, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 3.84%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 2.61%), and Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (down 1.23%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 136.48 or 0.24% at 57727.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.55 points or 0.15% at 17260.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 206.48 points or 0.75% at 27912.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.3 points or 0.25% at 8384.9.

On BSE,1841 shares were trading in green, 1173 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)