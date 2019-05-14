Gujarat Industries Power Co successfully bids for 100 MW solar power project in Gujarat

Industries Power Co has emerged as successful Bidder in Auction for selection of Bidder for Urja Vikas Nigam's(GUVNL's) Tender No.

GUVNL / 700 MW / Solar (Phase III - R) dated 06 March 2019 for setting up 100 MW Solar Power Project at the Raghanesda Solar Park, Dist.; Banaskantha, Letter of Award is awaited from GUVNL.

