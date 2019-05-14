Gujarat Industries Power Co successfully bids for 100 MW solar power project in Gujarat

-
Gujarat Industries Power Co has emerged as successful Bidder in e-reverse Auction for selection of Bidder for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam's(GUVNL's) Tender No.
GUVNL / 700 MW / Solar (Phase III - R) dated 06 March 2019 for setting up 100 MW Solar Power Project at the Raghanesda Solar Park, Dist.; Banaskantha, Gujarat. Letter of Award is awaited from GUVNL.
