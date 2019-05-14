JUST IN
DCM update on scheme of arrangement

Scheme becomes effective from 13 May 2019

DCM announced that the scheme of arrangement between DCM (demerged company) and DCM Nouvelle (resulting company) and their respective shareholders and creditors ('Scheme') has become effective with effect from 13 May 2019 on filing of the NCLT approval of the scheme with Registrar of Companies.

