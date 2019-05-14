Westlife Development expands its brand extensions in FY 2019

Westlife Development, owner of Hardcastle Restaurants, the Master Franchisee of in West and added 41 new McCafs, taking the total count to 190 during the year ended 31 March 2019. The company added 51 delivery hubs, taking the total count to 216.

It also expanded its delivery coverage through third party aggregator partnerships, increasing accessibility and convenience. During the year, the company opened 25 new restaurants, and entered four new cities - Thiruvananthapuram, Puducherry, and Kakinada, taking the total restaurant count to 296 across 41 cities.

