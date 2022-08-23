Gujarat Mineral seeks consultant for dry beneficiation technology pyrite/ sulphur removal plant

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) announced that it is looking at partnering with technology consultants for the dry beneficiation technology pyrite/ sulphur removal plant.

GMDC, a Government of Gujarat Enterprise, has been a pioneer in mining for more than six decades, catering to the needs of the minerals and solid fuel for the industries based in and outside Gujarat. GMDC mining activities are spread over the State's Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Panchmahal, and Banaskantha districts. It is currently dealing in minerals like Lignite, Bauxite, Fluorspar, Manganese, Ball Clay, Silica Sand, Bentonitic Clay and Limestone. The GMDC has also set up a 250 MW lignite-based Thermal Power Station at Nani Chher in Kutch, a Wind power plant of 200.9 MW at Maliya, Jodiya, Godsar, Bhanvad and a Solar Power plant of 5 MW at Panandhro Project.

Lignite produced from Surkha (North) Lignite mine, Bhavnagar, is associated with pyrite, ash and sulphur.

These gangue minerals deteriorate the quality of lignite, thereby reducing the performance efficiency of the end user. GMDC is currently operating five (5) lignite mines in Gujarat.

GMDC, therefore, requires pyrites to be removed from lignite produced from its Surkha (North) mine before supplying to its customers. Removal of pyrites helps reduce sulphur dioxide emissions, reduction in rupture of boiler tubes and clogging, and helps improve boiler efficiency.

As a part of forward integration, GMDC is keenly interested in removing this pyrite from lignite to supply clean fuel to the customers. The company will also commission a pyrite removal plant at Bhavnagar using the best & latest dry beneficiation technology.

For this purpose, GMDC intends to appoint a consultant to Design, Engineering, manufacture, supply, install, and commission a modular lignite washery (sulphur/pyrite removal plant) with a suitable Crusher from 1.50 MillionTonne 10% per annum sized lignite by Environmental friendly dry technology.

