TP Renewable Microgrid partners with SIDBI

To support sustainable rural entrepreneurship in India

TP Renewable Microgrid (TPRMG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), have joined hands to launch an innovative program that will see 1,000 green energy enterprises established throughout the nation. The Government of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat will be supported by this initiative as it will foster sustainable entrepreneurship models across the nation leading to empowerment of rural entrepreneurs.

Under the collaboration, SIDBI will provide entrepreneurs a "Go REsponsive, ENterprise incentive (GREENi)" after they complete a TPRMG-organized capacity building activity. Through its PRAYAAS scheme or partner institutions, SIDBI will also assist in credit linkages to facilitate financing (loans) for setting up or expanding the businesses of rural entrepreneurs. To provide these rural businesses with quality, affordable, dependable and clean green energy (Solar/Wind/Bio-Gas), TPRMG will discover suitable entrepreneurs within its existing Microgrid network as well as in new geographies. TPRMG will also provide rural enterprises, green energy solutions, the technical know-how for maximising energy utilisation and conservation. The 'Sustainable is Attainable' program of Tata Power and the Empowering MSMEs campaign of SIDBI, are the driving forces behind this partnership.

