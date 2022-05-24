H G Infra Engg tumbles after Q4 PAT slips 6% YoY

-
-
H G Infra Engineering tumbled 7.39% to Rs 545.05 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 6.44% to Rs 103.95 crore on 0.51% rise in net sales to Rs 1064.69 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) fell 5.30% year-on-year to Rs 138.75 crore in Q4 March 2022.
For the full year, net profit rose 60.59% to Rs 380.04 crore on 43.75% rise in net sales to Rs 3751.43 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.
The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2022.
H G Infra Engineering is primarily engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) relating to roads, bridges, flyovers and infrastructure contract works and related activities.
Shares of H G Infra Engineering jumped 8.70% in the past two trading sessions. In the past one year, it has surged 45.7% while the benchmark Sensex has added 7.42% during the same period.
