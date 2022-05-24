Shilpa Medicare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 111.55% in the December 2021 quarter
Volumes jump at Sterlite Technologies Ltd counter
Vedanta board OKs capex plans of $1.5 bn for oil, zinc & steel businesses
Vedanta, ONGC, Sterlite Technologies in focus
Sterlite Tech spurts on unveiling 5G Enterprise solution
-
Hikal Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2022.
Hikal Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2022.
Shilpa Medicare Ltd soared 9.79% to Rs 450.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 84502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10790 shares in the past one month.
Hikal Ltd spiked 8.85% to Rs 399.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66548 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37649 shares in the past one month.
eClerx Services Ltd surged 7.16% to Rs 2334.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2301 shares in the past one month.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd gained 5.37% to Rs 178.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sharda Cropchem Ltd exploded 5.04% to Rs 733.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29248 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU