Shilpa Medicare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hikal Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2022.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd soared 9.79% to Rs 450.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 84502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10790 shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd spiked 8.85% to Rs 399.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66548 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37649 shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd surged 7.16% to Rs 2334.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2301 shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd gained 5.37% to Rs 178.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd exploded 5.04% to Rs 733.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29248 shares in the past one month.

