Tamilnadu Petro slumps after Q4 PAT tumbles 48% YoY

Tamilnadu Petroproducts (TPL) dropped 11.64% to Rs 100.20 after the company's standalone net profit declined 48.04% to Rs 23.85 crore on 24.15% increase in net sales to Rs 433.64 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

On a standalone basis, profit before tax (PBT) fell 62.40% year-on-year to Rs 33.79 crore in Q4 March 2022. EBITDA fell 44.10% YoY to Rs 41.47 crore in Q4 FY22.

The lower profit was mainly due to Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) annual turnaround maintenance undertaken during the quarter. LAB finds extensive application in the manufacture of domestic detergents, institutional and industrial cleaners.

Total expenses rose 40.77% to Rs 404.59 crore. Cost of material consumed climbed 30.56% to Rs 211.85 crore and employee benefits expenses rose 5.13% to Rs 11.06 crore.

For the full year, net profit rose 63.68% to Rs 170.64 crore on 57.70% rise in net sales to Rs 1,802.17 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY21-22.

Ashwin Muthiah, vice chairman - TPL and founder chairman, AM International, Singapore said: "Navigating geopolitical risks will be crucial to our success in the future, alongside delivering financial performance. The good results, in spite of various external challenges, showcase our ability to de-risk our operations through predictable business decisions. In addition, we are complementing India's policy thrust to become Atmanirbhar through local manufacturing and a globally competitive chemicals and science organisation. We look forward to ramping up capacity, driving operational efficiency and increasing market share; the team's ability to deliver good results in such challenging times is commendable. Alongside operations, the safety and health of our colleagues and scaling up our CSR programs for sustainable impact remain a firm commitment."

Ravi, CEO, Petrochemicals Division of AM Group said: "the global scenario and the higher domestic demand and relatively lower imports helped the Company to earn best ever sales and profits. However, some slowdown in demand has been witnessed since the beginning of the current year. Higher input cost on account of oil price increases, lower price due to fall in demand and imports reaching almost the pre-2020 levels are cause for concern. TPL with its more than 3 decades of experience is confident of overcoming the challenges, he added."

TPL is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial intermediate chemicals, viz., Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB), Caustic Soda and Propylene Oxide in the country. The company also sells Chlorine as a co-product of Caustic Soda.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)