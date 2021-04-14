Happiest Minds, Beatroute partner to offer solutions for CPG industry

Happiest Minds Technologies and BeatRoute have entered into a strategic partnership to solve typical revenue realization problems faced presently by the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.BeatRoute's cloud SaaS CRM-SFA platform enables CPG enterprises to achieve high impact digital transformation across their retail & B2B field sales operations.
The complex CPG eco-system is characterized by multiple channels and relationships including modern trade, general/traditional trade and other B2B channels that require a seamless, holistic solution to enable smart selling physically as well as digitally.
This partnership empowers CPG enterprises with a goal-oriented digital transformation journey, by leveraging new age technologies such as ML, store analytics, sales process gamification, bots and social channels to drive sales uplift and provide brands with a competitive advantage.
Happiest Minds Technologies enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. Its consolidated net profit rose 23.7% to Rs 42.15 crore on 5.47% increase in revenue to Rs 192.84 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q2 September 2020.
Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 2.62% to end at Rs 638.15 on Tuesday (13 April). The domestic equity market is shut today, 14 April 2021 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.
