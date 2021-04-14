NBCC (India) bags orders worth Rs 518 cr in March

NBCC (India) on Tuesday (13 April) said it secured total business of Rs 518.20 crore in March 2021.

The domestic equity market is shut today (14 April 2021) on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The firm operates through three segment viz., project management consultancy (PMC), real estate development & engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 74.6% to Rs 96.98 crore on 8.4% increase in net sales to Rs 2,078.18 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The scrip jumped 4.36% to end at Rs 43.10 on the BSE on Tuesday. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 48.11% while the benchmark Sensex has added 1.66% during the same period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)