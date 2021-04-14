S&P 500 closes at record high

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday after a March inflation report turned out not as bad as some traders feared, but the impact of a halt to the rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccine kept optimism in check.

The S&P 500 added 0.33% to finish at 4,141.59 and locked in a new closing high. The Nasdaq Composite, gained just over 1% to 13,996.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.13 points, 0.2%, to close at 33,677.27.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention jointly recommended that states pause distribution of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose Covid-19 vaccine. Six recipients in the U.S. developed rare blood clots within two weeks of being inoculated, out of nearly 7 million Americans who have received the shot. The CDC and FDA will continue to review the data and issue an update later this week.

On the data front, the consumer price index rose 0.6% in March and increased 2.6% from the same period a year ago. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, increased 0.3% monthly and 1.6% year over year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)