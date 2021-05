Happiest Minds Technologies enters into manages service provider agreement with CyberArk

To deliver next-gen Privileged Access Management services to customers across verticals and geographies

Happiest Minds Technologies today announced entering into a Managed Service Provider (MSP) agreement with CyberArk, the global leader in Identity Security, to deliver end-to-end next-gen Privileged Access Management services to customers across verticals and geographies.

With this partnership, Happiest Minds Technologies aims to address the evolving need for credentials management in multi-cloud environments, the DevOps pipeline, robotic process automation and more, through end-to-end consulting, implementation, and maintenance services to help our customers in their Zero Trust based digital transformation journey. With cyber security related considerations gathering pace under the new normal WFH driven business ecosystem, such a co-optive and holistic approach in solution offering for customers will enable customers to have access to best-in-class and foolproof mechanisms.

