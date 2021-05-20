Infosys collaborates with Centre for Accessibility Australia

-
ALSO READ
Infosys to provide more digitally accessible learning experience for people with disability
Talview is the first AI-led video interviewing and proctoring company to attain WCAG 2.0 compliance, ensuring accessibility for all talent
Infosys launches Infosys Cortex powered by Google Cloud's Contact Center AI
Infosys wins three awards at 4th DevOps Industry Awards
Infosys signs digital deal with European soft-drink maker
-
Infosys announced its collaboration with the Centre for Accessibility Australia to help drive awareness and inspire a more accessible and inclusive community via the Australian Access Awards.
Following the success of the awards launch in 2019, the Centre for Accessibility Australia supported by Infosys is hosting this bi-annual event to recognise organisations and individuals that are committed to optimising digital access in their campaigns, services or resources.
An integral part of this collaboration is the Centre for Accessibility Australia acting as a trusted advisor to Infosys on digital accessibility.
As an invited member on the Accessible Platform Task Force in W3C (World Wide Web Consortium) this advisory is crucial to Infosys' Australia and New Zealand's CSR program. Known as Pathways this program strives to enable more digitally accessible learning experiences for people with disability.
The Centre for Accessibility is a national not-for-profit organisation that recognises and supports businesses, organisations and individuals to advance the inclusion of people with disability across all areas of the digital environment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU