Infosys collaborates with Centre for Accessibility Australia

Infosys announced its collaboration with the Centre for Accessibility Australia to help drive awareness and inspire a more accessible and inclusive community via the Australian Access Awards.

Following the success of the awards launch in 2019, the Centre for Accessibility Australia supported by Infosys is hosting this bi-annual event to recognise organisations and individuals that are committed to optimising digital access in their campaigns, services or resources.

An integral part of this collaboration is the Centre for Accessibility Australia acting as a trusted advisor to Infosys on digital accessibility.

As an invited member on the Accessible Platform Task Force in W3C (World Wide Web Consortium) this advisory is crucial to Infosys' Australia and New Zealand's CSR program. Known as Pathways this program strives to enable more digitally accessible learning experiences for people with disability.

The Centre for Accessibility is a national not-for-profit organisation that recognises and supports businesses, organisations and individuals to advance the inclusion of people with disability across all areas of the digital environment.

