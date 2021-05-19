Dredging Corporation commences dredging work at Cochin Port

-
Dredging Corporation of India has commenced Maintenance dredging of Channels and Basins at Cochin Port Trust awarded to the Company through open tenders at a total cost of Rs.122.50 crore for dredging a quantity of 24 Million M3 for the period from May 2021 to May 2022.
Two dredgers of the Company DCI DR-XV & DCI DR-VIII have commenced the operations.
