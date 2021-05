Board of Aarti Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 cr

At meeting held on 18 May 2021

The Board of Aarti Industries at its meeting held on 18 May 2021 has approved raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or any other instruments or securities including fully/partly convertible debentures or by way of a composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares or any other eligible securities through Qualified institutional placement, private placement/public issue of equity/debt securities, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, subject to such approvals, as may be required, including the approval of the members, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 1500 crores.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)