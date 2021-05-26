Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Yotta Infrastructure

To provide datacenter and cloud services

Happiest Minds Technologies and Yotta Infrastructure have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly offer world-class colocation services and Yotta's cloud solutions on the 'anything-as-a-service' model as part of Happiest Minds portfolio.

This partnership enables Happiest Minds Technologies to deliver scalable, flexible, and quality Datacenter and Cloud services. This joint solution provides a unique proposition for end customers, thereby creating new business opportunities.

Within two years, Yotta has announced its hyperscale data center parks across India. Its first facility at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, is World's second largest and Asia's largest Uptime Institute certified Tier IV data center and is operational since 2020.

With this partnership, Yotta's entire range of enterprise IT services and a full array of managed services for SAP, IT Management, IT Security, Network and Connectivity, High-Performance Computing as a Service, Cloud-hosted Desktop-as-a-Service, GPU powered workstations, and many more emerging and disruptive solutions on the self-service pay-as-you-consume model will be made available by Happiest Minds.

