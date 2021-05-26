Board of IDFC approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 25 May 2021

The Board of IDFC at its meeting held on 25 May 2021 has approved the following change in directorate -

Change in Designation of Vinod Rai (DIN: 00041867) from Independent Non]Executive Director to Non]Independent Non]Executive Director with immediate effect.

Appointment of Dr. Jaimini Bhagwati (DIN: 07274047) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director for a period of 3 (Three) years with immediate effect.

Appointment of Anil Singhvi (DIN: 00239589) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director for a period of 3 (Three) years with immediate effect.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)