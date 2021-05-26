Strides Pharma's stake in Stelis reduces to 37.09%

-
On conclusion of Stelis' Series C fund raising of USD 125 mnStrides Pharma Science announced that Stelis has completed the Series C round fund raising of USD 125 million (including secondary placement of USD 40 million) from marquee long term investors led by TPG Growth followed by other long-term investors namely, Route One, Think Investments and the Mankekar Family.
Consequent to the above transaction, Strides stake in Stelis now stands at 37.09% against 54.48% prior to the Series C funding.
The funds will be used by Stelis for:
(a) Completion of last mile capex for the CDMO business including setting up of 6KL mammalian block, ramp up of process development lab and other technical capabilities;
(b) Accelerating the vaccine block infrastructure with ability to cater to multiple vaccine types including viral vector, protein subunit, RNA and DNA;
(c) Debt servicing and other general corporate purposes.
