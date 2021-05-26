Board of SPARC approves resignation of MD and appoints CEO

At meeting held on 25 May 2021

The Board of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company at its meeting held on 25 May 2021 has approved the following:

Resignation of Dilip Shanghvi as the Managing Director of the Company with immediate effect. He will continue to be associated with the Board in his capacity as a non executive director and Chairman of the company.

The Board has appointed Anil Raghavan, as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and whole time key managerial personnel of the Company with immediate effect, for a term of five years i.e upto 24 May 2026.

