Happiest Minds uses Alyne platform to deliver digital transformation for Cutover UK

Happiest Minds Technologies announced that along with Alyne, it has delivered a digital transformation platform for Cutover UK, a leader in Work Orchestration and Observability. > As part of this project, Happiest Minds will automate SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance which will enable Cutover with a competitive advantage as a SaaS provider and provide greater assurance to their customers, demonstrating their commitment to Cyber Security trust principles.

The alliance will thus form core support of Cutover's digitization journey and provide assistance to the company's mission to automate their Governance, Risk & Compliance processes as well as become SOC 2 certified.

Happiest Minds uses Alyne's SaaS-based automated Controls Assessments and Risk Management functionality to enable digital transformation and automation for enterprises in the GRC space.

This strategic partnership will help customers effectively reduce risk exposure, increase business efficiency, and save on cost. Happiest Minds' GRC consultancy capability combined with Alyne's SaaS solution creates a strong value proposition for organisations wishing to modernise and create a sustainable GRC strategy.

