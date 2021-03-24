Tata Communications recognized as Leader among global network service provides

Tata Communications has been recognized as a Leader in March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global for the 8th consecutive year.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant assesses providers' completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to the report, Driven by cloud IT service adoption and accelerated by COVID-19, the market for global enterprise network services is undergoing a generational shift in technologies and provider landscape.

Services like managed SD-WAN, network on-demand services, NFV and uCPE, which transform the enterprise networking market, are being rapidly deployed to help improve the agility of providers' network solutions. The inclusion and evaluation criteria for this Magic Quadrant and its companion Critical Capabilities research have been evolved to reflect these trends."

