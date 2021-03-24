TCS launches Connected Consumer Home solution based on RDK

To allow media and communication service provides to offer connected consumer experiences

Tata Consultancy Services has launched the TCS Connected Consumer Home solution based on RDK, to enable media and communication service providers (CSPs) to offer intuitive and exciting connected consumer experiences.

TCS Connected Consumer Home is a scalable, intelligent, and secure solution that simplifies customization, enables comprehensive device management, enhances the service provider's control over software roadmaps, and helps build a rich and consistent customer experience across apps, devices and channels. It provides non-invasive device telemetry-enabled data analytics to generate insights for improving services, and introducing new features based on user behavior data within the connected home ecosystem, across next-gen video, OTT, internet gateway and IoT connected devices.

Further, the company recently launched the TCS EngineeringtheFuture-Media Lab to build and showcase world class solutions on the RDK platform. The lab is an advanced product research and design facility that helps customers innovate, rapidly prototype and create ready to deploy solutions.

