Hatsun Agro Product becomes India's largest retail network with 3600 outlets

Hatsun Agro Product announced that the company became India's largest retail network with 3600 outlets present across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Orissa.

The company inaugurated its 2500th HAP Daily outlet for milk and curd distribution in Sattenapalle Town, Guntur District, AP and 151st Ibaco outlet in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

This together with 949 outlets of HAP Daily (Icecream retail and distribution) and Oyalo makes Hatsun Agro Product the owner of the largest retail brand network in India with more than 3600 franchisee run outlets.

