Trigyn Technologies achieves CMMI L5 status

Trigyn Technologies announced that it has been appraised under the latest version 2.0, at maturity level 5 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). The appraisal was performed by KPMG.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at maturity level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an optimizing level.

At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs. The organization uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes.

