TCS recognized as Leader in Artificial Intelligence Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services.

According to the report, TCS has made credible investments in building a comprehensive portfolio of Al services, underpinned by strategic investments in developing domain-specific platforms and solutions such as Optumera and OmniStore. It went on to say that TCS has taken a proactive, ante-hoc approach to explainability, wherein it embeds explainability as a part of its engagements, as is evidenced in its case studies as well.

The company's engagement with several academic institutions to undertake joint research initiatives for identifying potential applications of Al, was cited as a strength. Additionally, it highlighted TCS' culture of continuous learning for Al, underpinned by its Al talent framework.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)