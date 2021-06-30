Hatsun Agro Product expands its diary portfolio with 'Arokya' Paneer

Hatsun Agro Product has introduced 'Arokya' Paneer, a delectable new addition to its wide dairy product portfolio. 'Arokya' Paneer is made using fresh milk sourced directly from farmers and natural lemon.

The product will suit consumers who prefer superior quality products that are made in a world-class hygienic environment.

Arokya Paneer will be launched in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra and Pondicherry. The product is available in 200 gram pack and is priced at Rs. 100/-

