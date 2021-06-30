Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for TLD Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Lupin launches Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets in US
Lupin receives USFDA final approval for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil
Lupin launches Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA tentative approval for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets
Strides Pharma gains after getting USFDA approval
-
Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the U. S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for its New Drug Application for Dolutegravir, Lamivudine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (TLD) Tablets, 50 mg/300 mg/300 mg, and antiretroviral Fixed Dose Combination (FDC).
This product would be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur facility in India.
TLD is recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO), the U. S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and PEPFAR as a preferred first-line treatment regimen for the treatment of HIV in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 35 kg, and will be available for supplies to low-and-middle income countries (LMIC).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU