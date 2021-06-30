Embassy REIT intimates of reduction in lot size for trading

Timing and effect to be decided in due course

Embassy Office Parks REIT announced that the trading lot size for Embassy REIT units on the Indian Stock Exchanges will be reduced to 1 unit from the current trading lot size of 200 units.

The announcement follows the Securities and Exchanges Board of India's (SEBI) approval of the amendments to the appropriate regulations to reduce trading lots for both REITs and Infrastructure Trusts (InVITs) which was outlined at its Board Meeting on 29 June 2021.

The reduction in lot size brings Embassy REIT's trading lot in line with the trading lot sizes of listed equity companies on the Indian Stock Exchanges. The timing and the effect of the reduction in lot size will be decided in due course, post appropriate coordination with the Indian stock exchanges.

