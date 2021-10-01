Hatsun Agro Products update on power consumption and cost saving

Hatsun Agro Product announced that Swelect Sun Energy, with which Hatsun Agro Product has entered in to an Agreement for the purchase of solar power for a period of 15 years, has successfully commissioned the solar plant at Musiri Taluk, Trichy District, Tamil Nadu for generation of solar power and commenced commercial generation of solar power from 01 October 2021 onwards.

The annual solar power consumption by Hatsun Agro Product from the above said facility commissioned is expected to be around 2.25 crore units.

This offtake of solar power by Hatsun Agro Product is expected to result in a cost saving of about Rs. 5.50 crore annually.

