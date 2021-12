Havells India inaugurates new facility for manufacturing washing machines

At Ghilot

Havells India has inaugurated its new washing machine (WM) plant at the same location in Ghiloth where the AC plant is located. Spread over 50 acres at Ghiloth, the greenfield WM unit will significantly strengthen Lloydfs WM production capacity with a targeted output of 3 lakh units annually.

With the enhanced manufacturing capacity, Lloyd is poised to have ~20 models of WMs and 50 SKUs of ACs in 2022, aiming to bolster its presence in the domestic consumer durables segment.Currently manufacturing washing machines, the facility is equipped to expand to over 5 lakh units annually. The manufacturing plant consists of best]in]class machinery from Japan, Korea and Italy and is equipped with cutting]edge technologically advanced 10 Robotic machines and AGVfs (Automated Guided Vehicle) and a fully integrated material management system. The plant also has Management Execution System ] MES from Dassault, France which helps in real time monitoring of processes thereby improving productivity and reducing loss]time & wastage.

