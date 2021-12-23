Transformers & Rectifiers India wins order worth Rs 72 cr from GETCO

-
Transformers & Rectifiers India has been awarded orders of Transformers for total contract value of Rs. 72 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).
The said orders fall under the normal course of business.
The Company neither has any interest in these entities that awarded the orders nor fall within related party transactions.
With this order, the Company's Order book as on date stands around Rs. 816 crore.
