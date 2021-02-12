Havells India plans to set up new AC manufacturing plant at Chittoor

Havells India announced that the company is planning to set-up a new facility to manufacture Air conditioners at Sri City, Chittoor District in the state of Andhra Pradesh with an estimated investment of Rs 250 crore and an annual capacity of 5.6 lakh units.

This is in addition to the existing facility of Air Conditioners which are being manufactured at the Company's plant situated at Ghiloth, Rajasthan.

