IRFC lists USD 750 mn 10-year Bond at India INX in GIFT IFSC

Indian Railway Finance Corporation raised USD 750 million in 10-year money under its USD 4-billion global medium-term note programme established on the Global Securities Market (GSM) of India International Exchange at GIFT IFSC.

IRFC has already listed USD 1.5 Billion bonds under its USD 4 Billion Global Medium Term Note programme and USD 500 Million green bond issuance on India INX.

On 11 February 2021, the single day trading turnover on the Exchange crossed an all-time high of USD 24.59 Billion. The Exchange has also made available listing of Global Depository Receipts, REITs and InvITs.

