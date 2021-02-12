Safari Industries (India) allots 9000 equity shares under ESOP

The Board of Safari Industries (India) at its meeting held on 12 February 2021 has approved the allotment of 9000 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of the company under ESOP.

Consequent to said allotment the issued, subscribed and paid up equity share capital of the Company would be increased from Rs. 4,47,55,000 to Rs. 4,47,73,000.

