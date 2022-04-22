Hazoor Multi Project jumps on bagging contract

Hazoor Multi Projects rose 4.85% to Rs 23.80 after the company said it received contracts worth Rs 151.85 crore from Gayatri Projects.Hazoor Multi Projects has received letter from Gayatri Projects for completion of balance work on EPC mode for package-11 between Dhotre village and Kokamthan junction in Ahmednagar.
Total balance work order is worth Rs 151.85 crore. It includes highway work valued at Rs 55.66 crore, structure work worth Rs 25.14 crore and other works worth Rs 71.05 crore.
Hazoor Multi Projects is engaged in the business of road construction. It reported net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales was reported at Rs 5.33 crore in Q3 December 2021. No sales were reported in Q3 December 2020.
The company's current market capitalisation stands at Rs 24.16 crore.
