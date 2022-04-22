Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 321.78 points or 1.41% at 22468.39 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.97%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.13%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.12%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.07%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.8%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.66%), and NMDC Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.59%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.56%) turned up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.21 or 0.65% at 57536.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 123.4 points or 0.71% at 17269.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 21.63 points or 0.07% at 29380.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.62 points or 0.3% at 8703.68.

On BSE,1628 shares were trading in green, 1697 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

