HCL Infosystems Ltd Slips 3.71%

HCL Infosystems Ltd fell 3.71% today to trade at Rs 10.39. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.93% to quote at 27265.18. The index is up 3.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tech Mahindra Ltd decreased 2.81% and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd lost 2.7% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 88.34 % over last one year compared to the 52.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HCL Infosystems Ltd has added 17.53% over last one month compared to 3.57% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.12% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 52977 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 12.35 on 03 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5.54 on 29 May 2020.

