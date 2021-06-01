Suzlon sizzles after order win

Suzlon Energy rose 3.86% to Rs 5.92 after the company said it won a new order from CLP India for development of a 252 MW wind power project.

Suzlon will install 120 units of S120-140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower, with rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located in Sidhpur, Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2022.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, foundation, erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance servicespost commissioning.

CLP India is owned by the CLP Group, one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia, and Caisse de d et placement du Quec (CDPQ), a global investment group.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions provider in the world with a footprint across 18 countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and Americas.

