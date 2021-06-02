NMDC gains as production, sales spurt in May

NMDC rose 1.90% to Rs 184.80 after the state-owned miner's iron ore production climbed 21.83% to 2.79 million tonnes (MT) in May 2021 from 2.29 MT in May 2020.

On a provisional basis, NMDC's iron ore sales jumped 29.41% to 3.30 million tonnes (MT) in May 2021 from 2.55 MT in May 2020. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 June 2021.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.

As on 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 68.29% stake in the company.

