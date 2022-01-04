HCL recognized a Leader in talent readiness and digital talent capability

By Everest Group and Avasant RadarView™

HCL Technologies (HCL) has been recognized as a leader in talent readiness and digital talent capability in 2021 by Everest Group and Avasant RadarView™, respectively.

The research firms commended HCL for its robust strategy and ecosystem for digital talent development, structured go-to-market and branded offerings for talent-related themes, investments in building agile workspaces, full employee lifecycle, and identifying the next generation IT skills.

In its Talent Readiness for Next-generation IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020 report, Everest Group said clients appreciate HCL's openness to experiment with new talent onboarding initiatives and its focus to be future-ready from a training perspective that Has helped the company position itself among the top services providers for talent readiness across competency areas. It further noted HCL's push toward moving away from a factory-based pyramid model also resonates broadly as clients look at the next-generation IT skills.

