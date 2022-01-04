Adani Ports cargo volumes jump 35% for the period April-December 2021

-
-
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced the operation performance for the nine months ending 31 December 2021 as under:
APSEZ's portfolio of ports handled a cargo volume of 234.31 MMT a growth of 35% on a y-o-y basis, which surpassed the cargo volume handled by APSEZ in FY20.
During the period Non-Mundra ports grew by 74% and contributed 52% of the total cargo basket.
Parity between east coast and west coast ports during the period was 38%:62% compared to 24%:76%.
Mundra the flagship port of APSEZ grew by 8% and handled cargo volume of 113 MMT.
Container volume across the ports crossed 6 Mn TEUs of which 4.9 Mn TEUs were handled at Mundra Port.
