Adani Ports cargo volumes jump 35% for the period April-December 2021

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced the operation performance for the nine months ending 31 December 2021 as under:

APSEZ's portfolio of ports handled a cargo volume of 234.31 MMT a growth of 35% on a y-o-y basis, which surpassed the cargo volume handled by APSEZ in FY20.

During the period Non-Mundra ports grew by 74% and contributed 52% of the total cargo basket.

Parity between east coast and west coast ports during the period was 38%:62% compared to 24%:76%.

Mundra the flagship port of APSEZ grew by 8% and handled cargo volume of 113 MMT.

Container volume across the ports crossed 6 Mn TEUs of which 4.9 Mn TEUs were handled at Mundra Port.

