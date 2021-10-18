HCL Technologies launches TechBee early career program in Vietnam

HCL Technologies has launched its TechBee early career program in Vietnam with plans to onboard 2,600 candidates in the next five years, starting in 2021.

Designed exclusively for high-school graduates, the TechBee program prepares students technically and professionally for global IT careers in HCL, where candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training to become successful IT professionals and work for world-class global companies.

After the successful completion of the 12-month training program, the candidates will join HCL Vietnam and will be paid salary equivalent to the job roles.

HCL began its business operations in Vietnam in July 2020.

A key part of HCL's business and development strategy in Vietnam is to provide the right skilling and platforms to train the local talent including high school graduates for career opportunities in high-tech domains and provide them with the requisite exposure of working on global assignments.

